Number of newly reported coronavirus cases decline in Texas

The number of newly reported coronavirus virus cases in Texas declined Sunday and the rolling average of cases in the state is down 36.1%.

There were a reported 1,905 new virus cases Sunday, according to the Texas health department, compared to 3,673 new cases on Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Texas dropped during the past two weeks from 6,189.7 per day on March 5 to 3,953.1 daily on March 19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Johns Hopkins data showed 47,346 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began, the third highest death toll in the United States.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths in the state, however, has fallen from 247.1 per day on March 5 to 133.1 on March 19, according to the Johns Hopkins data.