Fauci, Corbett set for UNC-Chapel Hill virtual commencement

The nation's top doctor on infectious disease and a researcher who helped develop a vaccine for COVID-19 will address the class of 2021 at the University of North Carolina during three days of ceremonies in May.

A news release from the school says Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett will address the class on the weekend of May 14. They will make virtual remarks from the stage at Kenan Stadium to a limited number of guests invited by the graduates.

Because of the pandemic, Carolina will host smaller graduation ceremonies, as opposed to the traditional large ceremony for all graduates on Mother's Day.

Fauci has led the country’s response to the pandemic and is advising the Biden administration. Corbett, who earned her Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the UNC School of Medicine in 2014, was part of a team which partnered with Moderna to create a COVID-19 vaccine.