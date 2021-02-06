Annual Moral March turns into motorcade in North Carolina

A large group of activists turned out for an annul demonstration in Raleigh to push for causes ranging from racial equity and justice to a $15 minimum wage.

The annual Moral March and HKonJ looked different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of hundreds of people marching through the streets of downtown Raleigh, the activists formed a motorcade, complete with signs, stickers and beeping horns.

WRAL-TV reports that this year's theme was “Hope in Action: Living a New World Into Existence.”

Vehicles began lining up at about 7 a.m. Saturday at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts.

The Historic Thousands on Jones Street (HKonJ) People’s Assembly Coalition is made up of the more than 125 North Carolina NAACP branches, youth councils, and college chapters from across the state, as well as members of over 200 other social justice organizations.