Clemson board to hear update on pandemic, approve contracts
Clemson University’s board of trustees is meeting to approve several items including items including the naming of the softball stadium and the acquisition of a new building.
The board is meeting virtually for its winter quarterly meeting on Friday.
Trustees will also hear a report on the coronavirus pandemic from President Jim Clements, The Greenville News reported.
The university is also set to approve 17 contracts for football coaches. They include a two-year, $300,000 deal for former Clemson standout and new running backs coach C.J. Spiller.
