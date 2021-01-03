Washington beats the Eagles 20-14, captures NFC East title

Washington Football Team's Logan Thomas (82) catches a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

Just call the Washington Football Team division champs.

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 Sunday night to capture the lowly NFC East.

The Washington franchise, which changed its nickname in July after years of protests about it, became the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs following a 2-7 start. Washington earned the NFC’s No. 4 seed and will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in a wild-card game next Saturday night. A loss would’ve given the New York Giants (6-10) the division title.

It didn't hurt the visitors that Eagles coach Doug Pederson switched to third string quarterback Nate Sudfeld early in the fourth quarter, which surely couldn't have gone over well with Giants fans. Sudfeld hadn’t thrown a pass since 2018 and was picked on his second attempt. He also lost a fumble.

Led by Smith and first-year coach Ron Rivera, who overcame a form of skin cancer during the season, Washington (7-9) is the third team to win a division title with a losing record during a full 16-game season. Seattle (2010) and Carolina (2014) previously did it and each won a playoff game.

Smith threw a 13-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas in the second quarter to give Washington a 17-14 lead it never relinquished after Jalen Hurts scored on a pair of 6-yard TD runs for Philadelphia (4-11-1).

The 36-year-old Smith began the season as the No. 3 quarterback, a remarkable comeback following 17 surgeries on his leg and a life-threatening infection put his career in jeopardy. He led Washington’s turnaround, going 4-1 before missing the previous two games with a calf strain.

“A lot to be grateful for, starting with the guys in the locker room," Smith said. “Excited for them. We had some bumps early, kept fighting and here we are.”

Smith tossed a 5-yard pass to Terry McLaurin to give Washington a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After Kamren Curl intercepted Hurts’ pass, Dustin Hopkins kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

Smith finished 22 of 32 for 162 yards and two picks with the two TDs.

“We feed off their energy,” Smith said about a ferocious defense led by rookie Chase Young.

Down 17-14, the Eagles had an excellent opportunity at Washington’s 15 after Marcus Epps picked Smith’s pass that bounced out of J.D. McKissic’s hands. The Eagles had a first down from the 5 but gained only 1 yard. Pederson passed up a short field goal and starter Jalen Hurts threw incomplete on fourth down from the 4.

Hurts finished 7 of 20 for 72 yards, one interception, 34 yards rushing and two scores on the ground.

Sudfeld, who was inactive for the previous 14 games, saw his first action this season. After T.J. Edwards intercepted Smith, Sudfeld gave it back with a fumble recovered by Young. That led to Hopkins’ 42-yarder and a 20-14 lead for Washington.

Washington opened the season with a 27-17 victory over the Eagles. Dwayne Haskins started that game for Washington and Carson Wentz for Philadelphia. Haskins was released last week. Wentz was benched last month and was inactive for this one.

DRAFT STOCK

The loss gave the Eagles the sixth pick in the NFL draft. It’ll be Philadelphia’s fifth top-10 pick since 1999. The others were: QB Donovan McNabb (No. 2, 1999), DT Corey Simon (No. 6, 2000), RT Lane Johnson (No. 4, 2013), Wentz (No. 2, 2016).

RIVERA’S IMPACT

Rivera helped change the losing culture in Washington after nine seasons as Carolina’s coach. He did it while battling squamous cell carcinoma. Rivera missed some practice time but no games and completed his treatment in October.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Eagles: WR Jalen Reagor left in the first half with a head injury. ... Several starters sat out with injuries, including DT Fletcher Cox, DE Derek Barnett, TE Dallas Goedert, WR DeSean Jackson, T Jordan Mailata, RB Miles Sanders. S Jalen Mills and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman were on COVID-19 list.

UP NEXT

Washington: enters the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Eagles: They face difficult decisions in the offseason, including figuring out which quarterback they plan to build around for 2021. They’ll also need to hire a new defensive coordinator to replace Jim Schwartz, who plans to take a season off.