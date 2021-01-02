Macon Telegraph Logo
The Latest: Fulham’s virus outbreak forces 2nd postponement

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Fulham's game scheduled Sunday at Burnley has been postponed after the London club discovered more positive coronavirus cases.

The Premier League's announcement follows the postponement of Fulham's game on Wednesday against Tottenham.

As a result, Fulham's players and staff then underwent more testing which resulted in “a further increase in positive COVID-19 cases.”

The League said it “continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.”

