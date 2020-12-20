Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Illinois reports 6,003 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Illinois public health officials have attributed 79 more deaths to COVID-19 among 6,003 new cases reported on Sunday.

Illinois has had 900,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 15,200 people have died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported 78,079 COVID-19tests in the past 24 hours. Nearly 4,400 people were being hospitalized with 991 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a suburban Chicago hospital planned to resume vaccinations Sunday. Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville temporarily paused the program when four staff members had reactions after getting shots. Their symptoms included elevated heart rate. Three had mild reactions while one person's reaction was more severe.

“We expect there to be some occasional safety concerns with the vaccine, but on balance, this is a miracle that we have this vaccine,” Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, told The Chicago Tribune.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service