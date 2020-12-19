Macon Telegraph Logo
Grants to aid veterans with PTSD affected by pandemic

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Almost $2 million in grant money from coronavirus relief funds is assisting veterans who are both being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder and directly affected by COVID-19.

The money announced by Gov. Kay Ivey's office on Thursday will help fund four weeks of virtual group therapy for people in 11 counties. Veterans will have virtual, hourlong meetings three times a week to help them deal with PTSD and stresses from the pandemic.

Sixty veterans already are enrolled in the program, which is run by Priority Soldier, a nonprofit group that assists veterans diagnosed with PTSD.

Services are available in counties including Calhoun, Coffee, Dallas, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Walker.

