The Latest: Henry notches 9th straight 100-yard game on road

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

2:30 p.m.

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry finally has his first 100-yard rushing game in Jacksonville with 122 yards rushing on just 15 carries by halftime.

Henry topped 100 yards breaking loose on a 36-yard touchdown run late in the first half. The native of Yulee, Florida, near Jacksonville now has a mark he had missed in his home state.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Titans back also moved out of a tie with Chris Johnson for sole possession of second most 100-yard rushing games on the road with his ninth straight such performance. That's second to only Barry Sanders in NFL history. Sanders did it between 1996 and 1997 with Detroit.

Marcus Allen was the only other player with a streak of at least seven such games on the road between 1985 and 1986 with the then-Los Angeles Raiders.

The Titans led Jacksonville 17-3 at halftime.

___

2:15 p.m.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has thrown his first NFL interception -- and it came on a pass bobbled by intended receiver Jakeem Grant.

The Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu came up with the pick on a long throw in the second quarter after Grant failed to make the catch.

The interception came in Tagovailoa’s sixth start and 154th pass. He was the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to not throw an interception in his first five career starts.

___

2:14 p.m.

Khalil Mack is well on his way to a terrific game for the Chicago Bears.

The outside linebacker tackled Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson in the end zone with 6:04 left in the first half. Mack’s first sack since Nov. 1 resulted in a safety, and Chicago scored on the ensuing drive to open a 23-7 lead with 3:22 to go.

Mack also recovered a Duke Johnson fumble in the first quarter and deflected a Watson pass in the second quarter.

___

1:35 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes is off to a rough start against Miami and the Dolphins' defense.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sacked the Chiefs quarterback for a 30-yard loss for one of the longest sacks of Mahomes' career.

On a third-and-12 play in the first quarter, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah forced Mahomes into full retreat. The Chiefs’ quarterback tried to turn the corner around Baker but was tripped up at the 3-yard line.

The Chiefs (11-1) came in already having clinched a playoff spot. Miami (8-4) has the sixth seed in the AFC.

Mahomes also has been intercepted not once but twice by the Dolphins off deflected passes in just the first quarter.

The defending Super Bowl champ quarterback came into the game with only two interceptions all season. Byron Jones picked him off first, then Eric Rowe intercepted a second Mahomes' pass late in the first quarter.

Miami leads the Chiefs 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

___

1:30 p.m.

Fumbles by two Cincinnati Bengals running backs have led to a 10-0 lead by the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the first quarter.

First, Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a 34-yard Cowboys field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when Trayveon Williams’ fumble was recovered by Dallas linebacker Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.

The game features the return of Andy Dalton to Cincinnati. Dalton was the Bengals starting quarterback for nine seasons before signing with Dallas. He became the Cowboys starter when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

___

12:20 p.m.

Cleveland Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from the COVID-19 list and is expected to play Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Although he never tested positive for the virus, Teller was isolated from his teammates this week after he was in close contact with an infected person outside the Browns. He did not practice but participated in the team’s walk-through Sunday.

Teller’s return will mean Cleveland’s offensive line will be intact as the Browns (9-3) try to close in a playoff berth.

The Browns also waived running back Dontrell Hilliard to make room for Teller on the 53-man roster.