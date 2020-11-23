Weekend Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Joe Burrow was looking forward to 2021 even as his rookie season was apparently ended by a scary knee injury.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” the Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback tweeted after he was carted off the field early in the third quarter of a 20-9 loss at Washington.

Burrow was hit high and low by Washington linemen Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen after throwing a pass, and the QB’s left leg bent the wrong way. Burrow couldn’t put any weight on it as he was helped onto a cart.

In a season in which the Bengals wanted to get the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion as many snaps as possible, Burrow was 264 of 404 for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PRO BASKETBALL

Donovan Mitchell received a max contract, agreeing with the Utah Jazz on a five-year extension that guarantees him $163 million — the new paydays start kicking in with the 2021-22 season — and could be worth $196 million if he reaches the All-NBA level.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kelly Oubre is joining the Golden State Warriors to give the team backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson’s latest injury.

Oubre was acquired in a trade with the Thunder. The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection — via Denver — to Oklahoma City in the swap.

Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers re-signed 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

It was one of several anticipated moves that Portland formally announced. The Blazers also re-signed forward Rodney Hood, who was injured for much of last season, and signed free-agent forward Derrick Jones Jr.

Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran, averaged 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 58 games with the Blazers this season. He signed with Portland last November after being out of the game for a year.

CLEVEAND (AP) — Looking to replace Tristan Thompson, the Cavaliers acquired center JaVale McGee and a future draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Cavs will get a second-round pick in 2026 from the Lakers, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced the swap.

— By Tom Withers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Holiday will continue playing for the Indiana Pacers next season after agreeing to a new deal.

Terms of the contract were not immediately announced but the decision means Holiday and one of his two NBA-playing brothers, Aaron, will be teammates again next season. Both played primarily as backups but held key roles in helping the Pacers make the playoffs.

Justin Holiday averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals last season while shooting a career-high 40.5% on 3-pointers.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — Daniil Medvedev did not travel an easy path to the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals: He beat No. 3 Dominic Thiem for the championship after getting past No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

By switching tactics and coming back for a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over U.S. Open champion Thiem in the final, No. 4 Medvedev became the first player to defeat each of the men ranked 1-3 in the season-ending championship — and only the fourth to do so at any tour event since 1990.

GOLF

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Robert Streb made an 8-foot par putt to stay alive in a playoff and ended it on the second extra hole with a pitching wedge that came an inch from going in, giving him a victory over Kevin Kisner in the RSM Classic.

Streb won for the second time on the PGA Tour, his other title also coming in a playoff at Sea Island six years ago.

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim won the Pelican Women’s Championship for her second straight victory, closing with an even-par 70 for a three-stroke victory over Ally McDonald.

The KPMG Women’s PGA winner way back on Oct. 11 in her last start, the second-ranked Kim won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour.

Kim finished at 14-under 266 at Pelican Golf Club in the first-year tournament originally set for the same week as the PGA Championship in May.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark overturned a three-shot deficit with nine holes remaining to win his first European Tour title at the Joburg Open.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn’s basketball team won’t participate in postseason play this season as a self-imposed penalty stemming from a bribery scheme involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

The university announced the self-imposed postseason ban over Person’s steering young athletes toward advisers and managers in exchange for money. Auburn said it has informed both the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA, which could opt to tack on more penalties.

The school said it will continue to cooperate with the NCAA. Auburn fired Person after he was accused in a 2017 federal probe into corruption in college basketball. He later pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the poll held their spots. The Crimson Tide received all 62 first-place votes after beating Kentucky 63-3, making Alabama the first unanimous No. 1 this season and the first team to do it in the regular season since 2018.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M. Florida was No. 6, and No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 8 BYU also held their spots.

The rest of the top 10 was No. 9 Oregon and Miami.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State scheduled for Friday was canceled due to the Cougars not having enough scholarship players available because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The cancellation raises the possibility that the in-state rivals will not play for the first time since 1944, although both schools say they are hopeful to reschedule if an open date presents itself.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deiveson Figueiredo stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round at UFC 255, defending his men’s flyweight championship for the first time.

Valentina Shevchenko defended the UFC women’s flyweight title with a surprisingly difficult unanimous decision over Jennifer Maia at the UFC Apex gym on the promotion’s corporate campus in its hometown.