The Latest: Hoffenheim tries to move match to following day

The Associated Press

Players of the Guatemalan national soccer team sing their national anthem wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, before a friendly soccer match against Honduras in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Moises Castillo AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

German soccer club Hoffenheim says it tried to move its match against Stuttgart from Saturday to Sunday because of coronavirus cases but its request was refused.

Seven Hoffenheim players have tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. The club hoped that the delay would allow more players to end their quarantine periods or regain fitness in training.

Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen says the league rejected the application and “we accept the decision but we regret it.”

Hoffenheim is in 13th place in the Bundesliga and Stuttgart is in eighth.

