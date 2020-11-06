Macon Telegraph Logo
Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

In this Oct. 30, 2020, photoWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Patrick Semansky AP
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

