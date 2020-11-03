The Latest: High-profile U.S. House races closely matched

The Latest on the California election (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Candidates in high-profile U.S. House battles in California were closely matched in early results. Republicans are hoping to claw back at least some of seven districts they lost to Democrats in a 2018 rout. The fate of Republican candidates in toss-up districts in Orange County, the Central Valley and the Los Angeles area could turn on whether voter disdain for President Donald Trump trickles down the ballot in the heavily Democratic state. In one key battle north of Los Angeles, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia was trying to hold off Democratic legislator Christy Smith. Republicans hold only seven of California’s 53 House seats.

8:07 p.m.

Democrat Joe Biden has won California in the race for president and the 55 electoral votes that are the most of any state. California has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every election since 1992. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton trounced Donald Trump by more than 4 million votes. Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made history as the first Black woman to be a vice presidential nominee for a major political party. She’s also the first Democrat from California to appear on a major party presidential ticket.

5 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked poll workers and played basketball Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors’ downtown Oakland facility, which is also a polling place this year.

The Democratic governor lost a shooting game to Golden State guard Damion Lee and worked on a passing drill at the team’s former practice facility — now used for youth camps.

Newsom applauded the NBA for opening facilities for voting and ballot drop-offs, as well as the stand taken on social issues by some of the game’s biggest stars.

“I think sports has often been on the leading cutting edge of change,” Newsom said. “It’s been a force for good historically, and some of the most extraordinary icons in the social justice movement happen to be athletes.”

___

7:30 a.m.

California’s election is coming to a close as last-minute voters don face masks to cast their ballots at polling places.

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed Election Day into election month for many places in California.

County election officials mailed ballots to all active registered voters for the first time this year to encourage them to avoid in-person polling places during the pandemic.

There’s little drama at the top of the ticket, where Democrat Joe Biden is expected to easily win the state’s 55 electoral votes.

Voters are also deciding the fate of a dozen ballot measures and some closely contested U.S. House races.