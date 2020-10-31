Tronti helps lead FAU to 24-3 victory over UTSA

Nick Tronti threw for a touchdown, ran for another and Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 24-3 on Saturday.

After having five of their first six games canceled due to COVID-19 reasons, and then losing at Marshall last week with a depleted roster, the Owls (2-1, 2-1 Conference USA) were closer to full strength in beating the Roadrunners (4-4, 2-2).

FAU only had two players sidelined due to COVID-19. A total of 43 players who began fall camp did not travel to Marshall, including 28 related to COVID-19.

Tronti connected with Aaron Young for 27 yards and a touchdown following a Vladimir Rivas field goal for a 10-0 first-quarter lead. After Hunter Duplessis got UTSA’s only points with a 49-yard field goal, Tronti completed a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard run to lead 17-3 at halftime. That touchdown was set up by a 36-yard completion to TJ Chase.

James Charles added a 2-yard touchdown run late after UTSA turned the ball over on downs at its 19-yard line.

Malcomb Davidson rushed for 115 yards on 14 carries for FAU.

UTSA's Sincere McCormick, who came in with a FBS-leading 867 yards rushing, was held to 54 yards by a FAU defense that included three sacks by Jaylen Joyner.

Attendance was 5,026 with FAU limiting capacity to 20% in its 29,419-seat stadium.