Veterinarians protest killing of bobcat kitten in petition

More than 60 Oregon veterinarians have signed a petition asking Gov. Kate Brown to order an investigation into the killing of a bobcat kitten that wandered into an elementary school.

The Bulletin reported Friday that 62 veterinarians signed the petition calling the death of the kitten by blunt force trauma “unacceptable, cruel, and offensive to our profession.” The veterinarians say the killing did not follow humane euthanasia guidelines from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The 6-month-old kitten was killed after wandering into Oak Hill School in Eugene on Oct. 16. It had likely been abandoned by its mother.

State wildlife officials have said the animal was acting abnormally and needed to be put down.

The Oregon State Police has not said what was used to bludgeon the animal to death.