Washington city plans crisis center based on Idaho model

County officials in Washington say they are planning a mental health crisis stabilization unit based on a nearby center in Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reported Sunday that the North Idaho Crisis Center in Couer D'Alene served 1,404 people in 2018, enabling the clients to stay out of an emergency room or jail.

The Spokane project manager says the city plans to establish a similar facility.

The Idaho center provides walk-in service to anyone suffering a mental health or substance use crisis. Employees help draft safety plans and make references to shelters, social services or higher-level care providers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to grant $350,000 to Pioneer Human Services to develop an operational framework for the proposed center.