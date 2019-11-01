Yuma police: Suspicious Halloween candy to be tested

Yuma police say a 3-tyear-old child who collected candy at two Halloween events reportedly became lethargic and other symptoms and that a piece of suspicious candy will be tested.

Police Sgt. Lori Franklin said Friday that police began investigating after the child was examined at a hospital Thursday night.

Franklin said the child displayed dilated pupils and "abnormal behavior" and that unwrapped candy resembling a type known to contain THC was found in a container used by the child to collect candy.

THC is a compound found in marijuana.

Police advised parents to examine their children's candy to look for any unwrapped or red gummy items that resemble a fish.