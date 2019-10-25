Nevada horses euthanized after contracting contagious virus

Nevada wildlife officials have ordered a quarantine on a Boulder City horse facility after multiple horses contracted a contagious virus before being euthanized.

The state Department of Agriculture says lab results confirmed animals at the Horseman's Association Property tested positive for horse herpes.

Department officials say the quarantine is a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of Equine Herpesvirus-1 among the 500 horses on the southwest Nevada property.

Officials say the virus is a highly transferrable disease between horses.

Humans aren't susceptible, but can spread the virus between horses by touching contaminated equipment.

Horse owners say signs of the disease appear to be fever, cough or runny nose.