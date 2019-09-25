Tennessee editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:

Sept. 24

The Kingsport Times-News on the case for consolidating the number of counties in Tennessee and neighboring regions:

On Aug. 23, 1784, a convention of representatives from Sullivan, Greene and Washington counties met in Jonesboro to discuss petitioning the federal government to form their own independent state.

Those attending were dissatisfied with the lack of support they were receiving from the state capital (Raleigh) and believed their common interests would be better served by banding together as a distinct region.

Regionalism is hardly a new concept, yet 235 years later we are still discussing the concept without a clear plan to act. Perhaps it's time to move from discussion to an action plan.

It is widely understood that the root cause of our problem of competing interests is the locus-based taxing system, which pits one county against another and creates winners and losers in the economic development game. Businesses and people who locate in Johnson City/ Washington County do not contribute to the tax revenues for Tennessee High, Sullivan South or Dobyns-Bennett nor anything else in Sullivan County. And elected officials who are not concerned about maintaining or growing their tax base don't exist, at least for long.

W. Edwards Deming, the father of modern management theory, instructs management to look for "root causes" (which sometimes manifest themselves as barriers) of disruption and solve them if they truly wish to fix a problem. The root barrier to regionalism is the division of our region into political subdivisions that do not share tax revenues. Blaming the problem on a "Friday night football" mentality as some have done is as insulting as it is demeaning. It's the money.

The state of Kentucky recently introduced legislation to reduce the number of counties in the state from 120 to 34. California, a much larger state, has just 58. The legislation stalled from opposition from local county leadership. Tennessee has 95 counties. They were formed to ensure that every citizen could reach their county seat and conduct legal business within one day's travel time — by horse.

Our transportation system has improved substantially in the last 200 years, but our political subdivisions remain.

While it's probably a bridge too far to expect Nashville to recognize and fix this issue, locally with a request for a private act, we could ask permission to merge Sullivan and Washington counties. Our county commissions acting together in an enlightened way can do that.

By merging the two counties into a single political unit, we immediately become the fifth-largest in the state. Better yet, we have a political unit that encompasses the three largest cities in the region and a county mayor and commission that represents them all. And a new business that locates in any of the three cities will be making some contribution to schools across the county. The merger of the two counties then makes a single organization for economic development efforts not only logical but imperative. It should coincidentally also save taxpayers money by consolidating county offices.

One would be hard pressed to find a modern organization — other than government — in society today that hasn't reorganized and consolidated in the past 200 years. The advancements in transportation and communications have made that possible and vastly more efficient.

If leadership in this region truly believes that cooperation regionally is a key driver in turning our region's disturbing trends around — and we're convinced they do — then they need to propose realistic solutions to real problems. We've been talking about regionalism off and on and in one shape or another for 235 years. Combining these two counties may seem farfetched, but is it?

Socrates said, "The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but building the new." That's an admonishment to be bold. The time is now for the Heart of the Appalachian Highlands — Sullivan and Washington counties — to be bold.

Sept. 23

The Johnson City Press on an ongoing protest of a local health care system:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. — United States Constitution, First Amendment

That amendment alone grounds this country in so much of what we value as Americans. How we worship. How we communicate. The news we consume and how it is consumed. How we express our displeasure and seek governmental relief.

Today, let's focus on 'the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.'

For more than 130 days a group of peaceful protesters outside Holston Valley Medical Center has braved the elements to express its collective displeasure in a highly visible manner over changes brought by Ballad Health. Through this presence — as well as on a number of internet pages, social media outlets, petitions and letter writing campaigns to various government officials and agencies — the protesters have fought back against any number of perceived wrong doings, from the pending trauma status change at HVMC to the designation of Niswonger Children's Hospital as the primary NICU for the region.

To their credit, the protesters at HVMC have, to use sports vernacular, largely played by the rules in place. HVMC and Ballad, to their credit, have tolerated the disruption. And yes, it is a disruption. But no one at Ballad, nor anywhere in this community (and especially at any media outlet), disputes the right of the protesters to assemble peacefully and express their views. Taking advantage of our myriad freedoms makes America a unique country.

The protesters insist they are fighting for better healthcare. Who could argue that? Everyone wants better healthcare, including Ballad. Multiple members of Ballad's leadership team have proclaimed, "We're not perfect." But then no one is, nor is any entity. Improvement should always be the goal, whether it's in healthcare, care maintenance or flipping burgers.

But at what point does this fight become destructive? At what point does the harm of the fight outweigh the perceived good that might come from it?

That threshold has been crossed.

The protestors have made their point — again and again and again. Politicians have heard their pleas. Government agencies have visited and investigated in response to complaints. Hearing after hearing has been conducted. Petitions have been filed. And yes, some of protesters and naysayers have commiserated with reckless personal attacks and careless dissemination of concocted hysteria on any number of social media sites.

After more than four-and-a-half months, the protesters are making an impact. But it's not the impact they perceive. They are, in fact, inhibiting improvements.

Some of their favorite talking points are to note the shortage of nurses and doctors within the Ballad system. They are not wrong. A nursing shortage — which has been a problem for more than a decade — exists across the nation, as well as locally. As well, certain specialists prove harder to recruit than others. If the shortages weren't hindrances on their own, the presence of the protestors is turning potential recruits away. And it's not just their physical presence, but their unrelenting bashing — and yes, hate — in the vast digital space. Who would want to walk into such negativity every day? (Kudos to the amazing staff at HVMC who walk the gauntlet daily, by the way. Such courage and determination should not go unrecognized in the broader conversation.)

Need a concrete example of how this is impacting staff and recruiting? About 20 nurses recently met with the legislative delegation at a regional Tennessee Nurses Association meeting. They told the legislators that morale is suffering because of the relentless attacks. Additionally, nurses are not only hard to recruit, but some are leaving because they are tired of it. That's real. It hurts patient care today and tomorrow.

So the proclaimed desire to save or improve our healthcare has morphed into something patently destructive as it inhibits the recruitment of much-needed medical professionals to our region.

We'll go to the mat for anyone's right to peacefully protest. But when those protests have long made their point and begin to recklessly obstruct the region's ability to bolster the ranks of our medical professionals, we would ask the protestors to consider the ongoing consequences of their actions.

Do you want our hospitals to continue to struggle to recruit nurses? Do you really want highly-trained doctors to shy away from our communities because of your presence? Or has the peaceful protest become about something other than healthcare?

Sept. 21

The Cleveland Daily Banner on a task force working on ways to connect rural students with internet access:

In trying to resolve a technology shortfall downtown, as well as in a few other public spaces, members of the Cleveland Wi-Fi Task Force have stumbled upon another problem . one that conceivably is even more critical.

We speak of internet access to all students enrolled in Cleveland City Schools.

In today's era of instant information . as well as immediate everything else . it is shocking to learn that half the students enrolled in the city school system do not have access to internet at home.

Yet, this is the eye-opening assessment of Dr. Russell Dyer, city schools director, who addressed the issue during a recent gathering of the Wi-Fi team, a group of private and public professionals assembled by the Cleveland City Council.

Their original task was to develop a process to bring free Wi-Fi to the downtown district, as well as to locations like city parks, the Cleveland/Bradley County Greenway and to other public spots. Yet, now they face a stiffer challenge: Helping Dyer to bring Cleveland City Schools families into the 21st century.

For this reason, the Task Force has been granted a deadline extension before submitting its final report to the Council.

Indeed, Dyer's recent disclosure to Task Force members is troubling.

"Everything's online," the respected educator stressed. "Our families don't have access to the internet or have computers. They're not internet literate and when they come in, we have to put a teacher with them one-on-one."

Some who haven't stayed in touch with the forward march of technology, or who don't understand its growing link to education, might ask, "What's the big deal? Just let the kids use computers at school."

It's not that simple.

With so many students lacking internet access at home, it forces teachers to avoid assigning homework on the web. Such a conundrum creates a problem at the other end of the spectrum: It disadvantages kids whose homes do have internet.

"It really puts a strain on what kind of assignments teachers assign students to do outside of the classroom," Dyer said. "You can't necessarily assign homework that requires the internet if 30% to 40% of the class does not have access at home."

The problem goes beyond a physical access to the web. It's about socioeconomics. Worded another way, some low-income families simply cannot afford to pay for internet at home. For the same reason, some might still rely on antenna TV instead of cable.

Here's a perspective from the past: Decades and decades ago, when those in the older generation were just kids in elementary school, how often did they see classmates who never brought packs of crayons to school, or other supplies, because their parents didn't have the means to pay for them?

It was not uncommon then for teachers to buy supplies for their students' shared use, a practice that — yes, believe it or not — is still in full vogue today.

Nowadays, we see the same income limitations but on a different scale. Today, struggling families can't afford to pay for internet access, just like parents of long ago couldn't afford crayons.

Tackling such an issue won't be easy for the Task Force. What started as a plan to bring a modern-day amenity to certain public areas has turned into a more vital mission to modernize public education.

"As a community, we need to do everything we can do to help you do your job because we have a gap," Cleveland City Councilman Ken Webb told Dyer during the Task Force gathering.

Webb, an appreciated visionary who spent most of his professional career at Cleveland Utilities before retiring recently, is to be commended for his spirit, the same kind of civic gusto that defines Cleveland's motto, "The City With Spirit."

In a follow-up interview, Webb told Cleveland Daily Banner staff writer Tim Siniard, "We are very close to finding a solution to providing free internet access to downtown areas such as the greenway, but we want to expand our mission to explore ways to provide internet access to all students in the Cleveland school system."

It won't be easy.

Then again, working to achieve anything good rarely is.

Kudos to Webb for such forethought. We applaud the willingness of this important Task Force to work to make a difference in our city and for our children.

