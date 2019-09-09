Autistic boy found dead in park pool in LA-area suburb

Authorities say the body of a missing autistic boy was found in closed city park pool in a Los Angeles suburb.

An Inglewood Police Department statement says 9-year-old Zavire Dion Portis was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday after last being seen with his family in Edward Vincent Park. The boy was described as being unable to speak.

The department says a search began immediately and ultimately included patrol, air, K-9 and detective units.

Around 9:30 p.m., park patrons told officers that a child's body was in the pool.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers recovered the body and it was identified by family members.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.