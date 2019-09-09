News
Lawsuit: Inmate could die without opioid addiction treatment
The Kansas and Missouri affiliates of the American Civil Liberties Union have sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons on behalf of an inmate they claim could die without a drug used to treat his opioid addiction.
A hearing is set for Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, on whether to order officials to continue the medication buprenorphine for Leaman Crews. The Bureau of Prisons policy denies non-pregnant inmates access to that medication as a treatment for opioid use disorder.
The ACLU contends in a filing Friday that withholding medication violates the Eighth Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment as well as federal statutes.
Crews reported to the federal prison at Leavenworth Sept. 4 to begin a 36-month sentence. The ACLU says he became addicted to opioids after a car accident.
