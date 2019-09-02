Connecticut Suicide Advisory Board to hold a symposium

The Connecticut Suicide Advisory Board has planned a symposium for National Suicide Prevention Week.

The board says the event is planned for Sept. 11 at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell. National Suicide Prevention Week begins Sunday.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says Connecticut's suicide prevention efforts have helped keep the state's suicide rate low, compared to national trends.

The board is the single state-level suicide advisory board in Connecticut that addresses suicide prevention and response. It's using the symposium to provide information about how planning for and responding to suicide death using safe, effective practices promotes healthy grieving and healing and helps prevent future loss.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The symposium is geared toward town and school administrators, first responders, behavioral health providers, faith leaders and other community organizations.