Sackler family member ordered to testify in RI opioid case

A Connecticut court has ordered a member of the Sackler family to testify in Rhode Island's lawsuit against drug maker Purdue Pharma over its role in causing the national opioid epidemic.

The Providence Journal reports the Connecticut Superior Court ruled this week that Jonathan Sackler, whose family owns the Connecticut-based company, must testify in a suit filed last year by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

A Rhode Island judge earlier this month rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the company, its Coventry-based subsidiary Rhodes Pharmaceuticals and other companies named in the suit.

Sackler, a Connecticut resident, was served with a subpoena to testify in May and sought a protective order from his state's court. Spokespersons for the family and company didn't comment.