2 largest settlements yet add $9M over deaths tied to doctor

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio hospital system that found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died has reached settlements totaling $9 million in lawsuits over two deaths. Those are much larger than previous settlements in cases involving the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and fired doctor William Husel. AP Photo

The Ohio hospital system that found a doctor ordered excessive painkillers for about three dozen patients who died has reached settlements totaling $9 million in lawsuits over two deaths.

Those are much larger than previous settlements in cases involving the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and fired doctor William Husel (HYOO'-suhl).

The two lawsuits alleged drugs ordered by Husel caused the death of a 58-year-old man in September and hastened the death of a 75-year-old woman in intensive care in November.

The 43-year-old Husel pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of the woman and 24 other patients over several years. He hasn't been criminally charged in the man's death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A defense lawyer has said Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.