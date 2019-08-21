Georgia editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

Aug. 19

Savannah Morning News on Democrat Stacey Abrams' political strategy:

Much like with Mark Twain, the reports of Stacey Abrams' demise — at least that of her near-term political career — are greatly exaggerated.

Abrams' profile has faded slowly but steadily since she announced in late April that she would not challenge David Perdue for a Senate seat in 2020. The public interest in her as a vice presidential running mate waned, too, as the focus turned instead to the 20-plus candidates for the top of the ticket.

She went from darling to dud in a D.C. minute. As the politically savvy understand all too well, relevance is relative. You're either angling for something or nothing, and attention spans are shorter than the receiving line at a drive-thru wedding chapel.

Some figured her disappearing act a precursor to a ta-da moment — as in a presidential bid.

Turns out Abrams' summertime aversion to the spotlight was indeed strategic, but the means were toward an unorthodox end. She's poised to make a significant mark on the 2020 election as a frontwoman, albeit one without her name on the ballot.

Abrams outlined her role recently at a union event at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. She's taking the Fair Fight voter rights initiative she started in Georgia following her gubernatorial election loss and expanding it to 20 states, all of them election battlegrounds.

So while her party peers claw for attention among a crowded candidate field, Abrams will be front and center in the highest-profile locales. While the wannabee nominees campaign on polarizing issues and evolve their positions to differentiate themselves from the others, Abrams waves the flag for voter rights, a subject all Americans appreciate.

Her influence promises to be far-reaching. Presidential candidates will continue to seek former President Jimmy Carter's blessing and former President Barack Obama's endorsement, but Abrams is now positioned as the one who will be warming up and rallying the crowd before appearances by all the frontrunners.

She'll be the one on the stage next to Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and the rest. Her people will be the ones on the ground talking to voters and gathering valuable intel. Her voice will be the one considered trustworthy by both voters and the campaigns.

She will go from the charismatic Georgia gubernatorial runner-up who delivered an inspirational rebuttal to President Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union address to a major figure in Democratic politics nationwide. She'll undoubtedly get a marquee speech slot at the Democratic National Convention.

She'll certainly parlay that notoriety into something. Perhaps it will be a VP nod.

Just as likely, though, she'll keep her name off the ballot. If the Democrat nominee wins, she slides into a cabinet post. If Trump's challenger loses, she'll look to 2022, when she can again run for governor or for a Senate seat.

Either way, her political future is brightening by the day.

Online: https://www.savannahnow.com

Aug. 17

The Brunswick News on the state's Emergency Management Association issuing millions in hurricane reimbursement funds:

Hurricane Irma was a nightmare for a large chunk of the state of Georgia. A state of emergency was declared for all 159 counties and some counties are still working to recover from the hurricane two years later.

That includes some in Glynn County. There are still homes and other places that still have damage from Irma. The Salvation Army is working to find those still affected so that they can provide assistance to fix any issues.

The county did receive a boost Aug. 15 though from the Georgia Emergency Management Association. Charlie Dawson, deputy director for disaster recovery, presented the county with two checks totaling more than $6.4 million.

The checks were reimbursements for funds the county used before, during and after the disaster. The first check, which was for about $1.2 million, reimbursed the county for the costs of emergency protective measures, overtime pay for law enforcement officers and public works employees, emergency center operation costs and more. The second check, which was for about $5,251,000, reimbursed the county for other overtime costs, equipment costs and contracts.

There were plenty of county workers that were putting in long hours in both the preparation for the storm's arrival and working in the aftermath to get the county back to normal as quickly as possible. We can't give enough praise to the first responders, police, water and sewer workers, government officials and countless others who played big roles in the recovery process.

Credit should also be given to those who made sure to keep an accurate count of all the man hours and equipment used during the storm. Glynn County Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson said they had "boxes and boxes and boxes for paperwork." Nobody really likes doing paperwork, but it is essential to making sure the county gets reimbursed every cent it should get.

Munson said the money will go into the county's "rainy day" fund. Hopefully the hurricanes will stay away this year, and the county won't have to dip into the fund.

While the tropics may be calm now, it is important to remember that we are still in the middle of hurricane season. With Hurricane Matthew in 2016 arriving in October and Irma making landfall in the middle of September, we are by no means out of the woods when it comes to storms this season.

If you haven't already, now is definitely the time to make a plan should Glynn County be threatened by another storm. Make sure you have a hurricane kit that has items like a gallon of water per person per day, for at least three days, a three-day supply of nonperishable food, a battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, emergency chargers, extra batteries, first-aid kits and other items. Don't forget about any medications you take or your pets when putting together a kit.

Make sure that everybody in your household knows what your plan of action is and what they need to bring in case of an evacuation. Don't forget about protecting your house before you evacuate.

Hopefully your plan and hurricane kit won't be needed, but it's better to be prepared now than waiting to the last minute when a storm is barreling its way here.

Online: https://thebrunswicknews.com

Aug. 15

Valdosta Daily Times on genetic testing scams targeting older individuals in the state:

Genetic testing is all the rage.

Everyone wants to know more about their ancestry and those companies that offer the at-home tests make it so cheap and easy, right?

Not so fast.

Consumers, especially our seniors, need to be very careful because a scam offering "free" genetic testing is exploiting people's health-related concerns.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued this statement Aug. 14: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about this scam which is making its way throughout Georgia. Unfortunately, victims taken in by this scheme are often providing sensitive personal information, including insurance and financial information, that could be misused in a number of ways. We want Georgians to be aware that we are seeing more and more of this activity, so they can spot the warning signs and share this information with friends and family members."

According to the AG's office, consumers are approached by the scam artists at their homes, health fairs, residential facilities or through telemarketing calls.

"The more sinister con artists will even prey on the homeless by making personal visits to their tent or other temporary places of residence. The scammers offer to provide genetic testing, frequently playing into fears about serious diseases like cancer, dementia or heart disease. Consumers are also told that their insurance will pay for it," the attorney general's office explained in a statement.

"Some scammers are even offering individuals cash for consenting to the sample. They then either take a swab from inside the person's mouth on the spot, or tell the person that a test kit will be mailed or hand delivered to them. The con artists are targeting older Georgians, informing these victims that Medicare or Medicaid will be billed for this service and that it will be 'free' to them."

The Office of the Attorney General said, bluntly, that it is illegal to approach Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries and solicit business the way these scammers do.

The scammers look legit. They have official-looking business cards and IDs.

So, the state is urging consumers, especially the elderly, to consult with their doctor if interested in DNA testing.

The state also recommends if you receive a test kit in the mail that you did not order, simply refuse delivery. Not a bad idea.

It should go without saying, but we will say it again, you should not share personal information with a person or business you are not familiar with already.

The state urges anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud to call the Office of the Attorney General at (404) 656-5400 or email report_medicaid_fraud@law.ga.gov and if you suspect Medicare fraud call 1-800-MEDICARE 1(800) 633-4227; TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.

Families should have these conversations with their elderly parents and loved ones.

Scammers prey on the people they consider the most vulnerable.

Online: www.valdostadailytimes.com