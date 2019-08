Authorities: Body of missing boy with autism found in pond

Searchers in Ohio looking for a missing 8-year-old boy with autism have found his body in a pond.

Authorities near Lima in northwestern Ohio say the body of Matthew Converse was discovered Sunday afternoon. He had been missing since just after midnight on Sunday.

Hundreds of people had joined in the search after authorities put out a plea for help.

Police had said the 8-year-old was drawn to water, trains and parks.

His body was found in a pond near his home in Allen County.