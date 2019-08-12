Lawsuit: Negligence caused Legionnaires’ outbreak at hotel

A lawsuit alleges "negligence in the operation and maintenance of the water systems" caused a Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a downtown Atlanta hotel.

Lawyers for Germany Greer say they filed the lawsuit Monday in Gwinnett County State Court. Greer says he tested positive for the disease after attending a conference at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel June 27-July 1.

Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the water-borne Legionella bacteria.

State health officials said Friday that there were 12 lab-confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease in people who visited the hotel between June 22 and July 15, including one death. There were 63 more probable cases.

The hotel closed July 15. Hotel general manager Ken Peduzzi said in a statement Friday that it will remain closed at least through Wednesday.