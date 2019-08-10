Person bitten by rabid bat in Grand Teton gets treatment

A person bitten by a bat in western Wyoming underwent treatment for rabies.

Grand Teton National Park officials say the unidentified person recently visited Jenny Lake as part of an organized group. The bat fell from a tree onto the person's shoulder.

They got bit while trying to brush the bat away.

The leader of the group captured the bat in a plastic bag and contacted park rangers. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports tests at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory showed the bat had rabies, a disease that's fatal if not treated.

Five bats have tested positive for rabies in Wyoming so far this year.