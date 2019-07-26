Authorities remove 42 cats, many sick, from Ohio house

Authorities say they removed 42 cats from an Ohio house, with many of the animals in poor shape.

Neighbors say the cats belonged to a woman who used to live in the house in Youngstown in eastern Ohio. The Vindicator reports a bank took possession of the house earlier this month.

The paper says representatives of Animal Charity took 42 cats out of the house Wednesday, with some that were very sick. Two of the cats had to be euthanized.

Mike Durkin, head of code enforcement for the city, said the house will be demolished this week or next. Durkin said authorities knew the former resident had been feeding the animals but weren't aware she had moved out.