180-plus nursing home residents moved during heat wave

Officials say that more than 180 residents of a southern New Jersey nursing home had to be moved out of the building after the air conditioning system stopped cooling parts of the facility.

NJ.com reports that Voorhees police and firefighters were called Sunday to Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation, which was also serving as a cooling center during the heat wave.

Authorities said patients and people who came to the cooling center were moved around the building at first, but by 2 p.m. Sunday county emergency officials ordered them moved across the road to Eastern Regional High School.

Capt. Carmen Del Palazzo of the police department said about 20 bedridden patients were moved to other health facilities.

Officials said outside temperatures were reported at 99 degrees when the cooling system failed.