Goodyear teen with autism mistakenly left on school bus

Police in Goodyear say an autistic teen mistakenly left on a bus in sweltering temperatures has been found.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Berry says the 16-year-old was one of several students who took the bus Tuesday morning.

After dropping off students at school, the driver parked the vehicle.

Exit procedures require a driver check every row of the bus for passengers. Berry says the bus driver failed to do so in this case.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police were called around noon to Precious Home Services, a day care for disabled children, when the teen remained missing.

The teen was located on the bus and taken to the hospital for heat-related issues. A full recovery is expected.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.