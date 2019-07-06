Father, daughter recall surviving lightning strike

A father and his teenage daughter who survived being struck by lightning last month say they feel lucky that fellow attendees at the youth conference had the medical training needed to help keep them alive until first responders arrived.

The Deseret News reports that Scott Robinson and 17-year-old Chloe Robinson remember very little about the moment they were struck on June 20 outside a museum in Fillmore, Utah. They were playing croquet under a tree when a storm began that would unleash the lightning. They were on a youth trip with fellow members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Scott Robinson went into cardiac arrest while Chloe Robinson suffered burns to her head and was convulsing. Both spent a few days in the hospital but are now fine.