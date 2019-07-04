Seattle Children’s Hospital cited for safety violations

Seattle Children's Hospital has been cited for multiple federal safety violations related to mold that led to a patient death and five additional infections.

KING-TV reported Thursday that the hospital detected Aspergillus mold during a routine test of operating rooms May 18.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued a report listing more than two dozen violations of federal regulations and hospital policy.

The violations include a failure to properly maintain air filtering systems and failure to inspect or calibrate monitoring equipment.

The hospital disclosed the death and infections Tuesday while discussing the closure in May of operating rooms due to Aspergillus mold

A hospital official says three patients were infected last year and three this year.

The patient who died developed the infection in 2018.