Judge says new law complicates medical marijuana dispute

A judge says new legislation is complicating a lawsuit over whether Montana's health department was wrong to deny licenses to the state's largest medical marijuana business to open four new grow sites and a storefront in Helena.

The Missoulian reports District Judge Dusty Deschamps of Missoula gave Lionheart Caregiving and the state Department of Public Health and Human Services until July 15 to file briefs on whether he should continue hearing the case or if it should go to an administrative hearing as required by legislation passed this spring.

Attorney Josh Van de Wetering says most of the issues go back to the state not allowing Lionheart to use its seed-to-sale tracking software last year and the inability of Lionheart's tracking software to communicate with the state's software.

State officials declined to comment on the ongoing case.