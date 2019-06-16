Businessman faces sentencing in human trafficking case

A 65-year-old Connecticut businessman is facing sentencing in connection with a human trafficking ring that authorities say preyed on boys and men who were mentally ill and intellectually disabled.

Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Danbury Superior Court. Before sentencing, however, a judge is expected to rule on a defense motion for acquittal.

A jury found Bemer guilty in April of several counts of patronizing underage victims of human trafficking and prostitution.

Bemer, the owner of the New London-Waterford Speedbowl racetrack, has admitted he patronized prostitutes, but denies any role in human trafficking.

A prosecutor says one of two other men convicted in the case found the victims at drug rehabs, group homes and other places and brought them to Bemer for sex acts.