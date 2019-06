Polis seeks to boost child vaccinations, respect exemptions

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an executive order designed to address Colorado's poor vaccination rates for kindergarten students and other children.

The Democratic governor signed the order at a news conference Thursday at Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver.

It seeks to educate parents about the benefits of child vaccinations. It also seeks to increase accessibility to vaccinations in rural and underserved areas of the state.

The order also calls for an information campaign to address what Polis calls "vaccine hesitancy" among parents.

Polis stresses he won't change Colorado's existing medical and personal exemptions available to parents who choose not to vaccinate their children.

But he says poor vaccination rates make Colorado susceptible to the nationwide measles outbreak.