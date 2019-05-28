Officials: Fund reductions hurting addiction treatment

Arkansas officials say a decrease in federal subsidies allocated by the state has caused substance abuse treatment providers to lay off employees and turn away patients who can't afford to pay for residential care.

The reduction comes from the state's annual substance abuse funding that exceeds $13 million.

One impacted program is Arkansas CARES, which assists pregnant women and mothers with mental illness who are addicted to drugs or alcohol. The 120-day residential treatment program can treat up to 10 women at its Little Rock campus.

But the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that just three women were staying at the addiction treatment facility as of Friday.

The program's officials noted that 41 other women have been put on the program's treatment list and are currently waiting for funds to become available.