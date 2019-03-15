ACLU seeks to block fetal heartbeat measure in Kentucky

FILE - In this July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, Ky. Abortion-rights defenders have expanded their legal fight against Kentucky to try to block the state's most restrictive abortion measure, which would mostly ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The American Civil Liberties amended a federal lawsuit on Friday, March 15, 2019, to take aim at the so-called fetal heartbeat bill. Dylan Lovan, File AP Photo