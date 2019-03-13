Scientists back temporary global ban on gene-edited babies

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018 file photo, Qin Jinzhou deposits an embryo into a microplate after injecting it with injecting Cas9 protein and PCSK9 sgRNA in a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. On March 13, 2019, an international group of scientists and ethicists are calling for a temporary global ban on making babies with edited genes. It’s the latest reaction to last November’s announcement that gene-edited twins had been born in China. That development was widely criticized as risky and unethical. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo