Lawmakers want to revisit vaccination religious exemptions

Mothers Ariana Rawls, left, of Stratford, and Shannon Gamache, right, of Ashford, talk to reporters about legislative efforts to change the state's vaccination laws, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Capitol in Hartford, Conn. They were among parents and guardians to voice their opposition to ending the ability to claim a religious exemption from the state's school vaccination requirements. Proponents argue the change is needed to protect the health of the general population. Susan Haigh AP Photo