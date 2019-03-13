Oklahoma Supreme Court rejects immediate opioid trial delay

FILE--Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected drugmakers' request to immediately postpone the May start of a trial in a lawsuit that accuses the companies of fueling the state's opioid epidemic. The court instead set a March 20 hearing on whether to grant a 100-day postponement of the civil trial set to start May 28 in Cleveland County. A judge there had previously denied the request. Hunter sued 13 opioid manufacturers in 2017, alleging they fraudulently engaged in marketing campaigns that led to thousands of overdose addictions and deaths. Several states have filed similar lawsuits, but Oklahoma's is expected to be the first to go to trial. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo