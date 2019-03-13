States weigh bans on shackling jailed moms during childbirth

In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, Michelle Aldana is shown at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah is one of at least four states considering bans this year on the shackling of incarcerated women during childbirth. The Utah measure has passed the state House and is being considered by the Senate. The measure is a relief for mothers like Aldana, who was shackled when she gave birth while incarcerated on a drug charge in 2001. Rick Bowmer AP Photo