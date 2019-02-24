Group from center takes Rwandan school under its wing

The mission of the St. Nicholas Center for Children isn't limited to helping autistic children in Southwest Louisiana. Their goal is to help children with autism around the world.
As the organization celebrates its 11th anniversary, a chance encounter between the founder of the center and a 1994 Rwandan genocide survivor is helping the team do just that.
"Immaculee is an amazing woman who survived the genocide in Rwanda by living in a bathroom for 90 days with seven other women," St. Nicholas Center for Children outreach coordinator Tausha Kordisch said. "Now she does speaking engagements around the world talking about love and forgiveness."
Kordisch said Immaculee recently spoke at an Immaculate Conception Catholic School event and after meeting the center's director asked if her team would be willing to help her friend.
"She said she had a friend in Rwanda who had an autism school that really needed help training their teachers and bringing awareness to the area," Kordisch said. "In Rwanda, autism is a fairly new word."
Autisme Rwanda is a small tuition-based school in the suburb of Kigali that serves 29 children — between the ages of 3 and 14 — and has a staff of 23.
"All of the staff members are educators, not trained therapists," Kordisch said. "They really need help and support to educate their teachers in different skills necessary to teach this group of kids. Also, from what I understand, there's not a lot of community support because autism is such a new word there.
"A lot of people see autism as being a disease or a disorder and they lock their kids up, they treat them inhumanely, it hasn't been pleasant for those children," Kordisch said.
She said the St. Nicholas Center for Children has formed Team Rwanda — made up of herself and board certified behavioral analysts Zack Storer, Katy Cole, Rachel Lyons, Joe Hacker and Julie Savoie — who plan to advocate for the Rwandan children and teach their parents how to support one another.
Storer said Southwest Louisiana is "lucky to have" therapeutic services, specifically behavior analysis, readily available.
"That's not something they have in Rwanda and we're wanting to go there, train their educators and staff on the therapy and basically improve the lives of the kids at the school," he said.
Kordisch, Storer and Hacker will be making the first trip to Rwanda in the coming weeks.
"We're going to be giving them a taste of what we can do for them and bring them as far as support and outreach and getting them to meet the kids where they're at," Hacker said. "Being educators their background is in teaching and education, but with some kids on the spectrum you have to take a different approach and we're going to help bring that different approach to them."
Hacker said after the initial visit to Rwanda is made, the team will come back and develop a two-week training and development course with the goal of raising enough funding for 15 members of the staff of Autisme Rwanda to make a summer trip to the United States to learn on site.
Lyons and Savoie, who are also case manager supervisors, said one of the goals of the initial visit is to identify the training needs.
"They'll come back with video footage, a list of learner profiles, assessments and what our team will be doing is developing what their time will look like when they're here," Lyons said. "One of the reasons why we want them to come here is because they can get some real-world practice with some of our kids under heavy supervision by us and have really powerful teaching moments for them so that when they go back they have not only had a classroom lesson on it but they've actually implemented it, received feedback and are pretty proficient."
Lyons said the goal is to not only treat Autisme Rwanda's current students but provide the education and experience for staff members so they can then help future students.
"We have the people resources to be able to really get them to a good point," Lyons said. "We all have different backgrounds that no matter what their learner profile looks like, somebody here is going to have some sort of expertise to be able to help them."
Kordisch said the partnership between the two centers won't end when the training is over.
"It's more powerful to teach a man to fish than to give him a fish," she said. "I think that is something that we are living in developing this program. We don't want to just go in and help those 29 children at that school, we want to go in and teach those teachers and teach that staff how they can help those 29 students and the students who come after. That's the only way to build a sustainable program. We're in this for the long haul."
Savoie said the group plans to fly back to Rwanda in November to see how the center is progressing.
"We want to make sure the things that we taught them they were able to go back and implement and we can also troubleshoot with them," she said. "We'll learn what worked and how they can keep replicating that and for things that didn't work, why didn't it work and how can we modify it on the spot."
Cole said so many countries outside of the United States are starting at square one on learning how to work with autistic children.
"We are there to give them the tools," Cole said. "We'll help put tools in their toolbox that they will need in order to build this house of support for learning."
Kordisch said while she's there, she also plans to create a family support system "so that if nothing else, the parents can lean on one another and build a community within the school for support."
Hacker said when the school day ends, the team will also go to the children's home, meet their parents, listen to their stories, and try to help with their struggles.
"We've put together a really dynamic team that's going to be able to meet the needs of this school because everyone on this team has such a strong skill set and specialty that, I think, we're coming in strong," Kordisch said.
Team Rawanda's fundraising goal is $70,000 through the crowd-sourcing campaign Classy and grants. To donate, contact Kordisch at outreach@stnickcenter.org or call 491-0800.
