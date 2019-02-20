Report: Witness says gate blocked when lion killed intern

FILE - This Dec. 31, 2018 file photo shows a sign of Conservators' Center at the property near Burlington, N.C. A witness told authorities that a gate blocked by a ball at the North Carolina animal preserve allowed a lion to reach three people cleaning an enclosure and begin a fatal attack, biting one intern’s ankle and pulling her into the enclosure, according to a medical examiner’s report. The Times-News via AP, File Woody Marshall