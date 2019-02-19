Nebraska mayor unhappy with mental health center’s location

A Nebraska mayor is warning that his city could lose property tax revenue if county officials move ahead with their choice for the site of a new mental health crisis center.
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike tells The Omaha World-Herald that the nearly 7-acre (2.8-hectare) property would be better used for private development, and that the city would loses out on potential revenue because the crisis center will be tax-exempt.
Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly says he plans to meet with Hike on Thursday to discuss the issue.
The board selected the site last week. The center would serve as a short-term emergency facility where people can get voluntarily mental health and substance abuse assessments. Officials hope the center will alleviate burdens on hospitals and the county jail.
