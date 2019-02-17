Veteran, nurse practitioner mix professional, personal lives

In this Jan. 22, 2019 photo, nurse practitioner Debra Hill and U.S. military veteran Neil Vickers have teamed up professionally and personally at the Thomas Street Medical Clinic in Tupelo Miss. For nurse practitioner Debra Hill and military veteran Neil Vickers, the long, winding road that brought them together personally and professionally led to Thomas Street in Tupelo. The pair, who are engaged, bought the Westside Family Medical Clinic, renaming it the Thomas Street Medical Clinic this fall. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP Thomas Wells