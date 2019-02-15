Judge limits ability of Aaron Hernandez’s child to sue NFL

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez speaks to reporters at his locker at the NFL football stadium in Foxborough, Mass. A federal judge says the 6-year-old daughter of deceased NFL player Aaron Hernandez missed a 2014 deadline to opt out of the $1 billion concussion settlement and can't separately sue the league over his CTE diagnosis. Yet Hernandez’s death in 2017 came too late for his family to seek compensation for CTE-related suicides under the class action settlement. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo