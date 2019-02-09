News

More states adopting gun-seizure laws after Parkland tragedy

By RYAN J. FOLEY Associated Press

February 09, 2019 09:06 AM

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, Linda Beigel Schulman, left, holds a photograph of her son Scott Beigel, who was killed during the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, while speaking with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and gun safety advocates during a news conference at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Since the shooting, states have seen a surge of interest in laws intended to make it easier to disarm people who show signs of being violent or suicidal.
In the year since the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, nine states have passed laws making it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence against others. That brings the total to 14.

And courts are issuing an unprecedented number of seizure orders across the U.S.

Supporters say these "red flag" laws are among the most promising tools to reduce the nearly 40,000 suicides and homicides by firearm each year in the U.S.

Gun advocates, though, say such measures undermine their constitutional rights and can result in people being stripped of their weapons on false or vindictive accusations.

Part of The Associated Press story package marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

