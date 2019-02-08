The Latest: Care facility where rape occurred to stay open

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2019, file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix. The long-term care facility in Arizona is shutting down a unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth, officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Hacienda officials say they're working with state agencies to develop a plan to move the remaining 37 patients to other facilities. Matt York, file AP Photo