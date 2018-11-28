Pope charmed by ‘undisciplined’ hearing impaired child

A child plays with a Swiss guard in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Pope Francis has praised the freedom, albeit undisciplined, of a hearing impaired child who climbed onto the stage during his general audience to play. The Swiss Guards and Vatican gendarmes stood by Wednesday and gamely let the young boy run around Francis as monsignors read out his catechism lesson in various languages in the Vatican audience hall. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo